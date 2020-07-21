Triple shooting at Burbank home leaves 2 men dead, woman in critical condition

An early morning shooting at a Burbank home Tuesday left two men dead and one woman wounded, officials said.

The Burbank Police Department received a call about a shooting around 1:24 a.m., and an officer arrived at the home in the 900 block of Cambridge Drive within 30 seconds, authorities said.

“We happened to have an officer within a block of the call, just by chance,” Burbank police Sgt. Derek Green said.

There, the body of one man was found in the driveway, and a handgun was discovered outside the home.

Advertisement

Inside the house, officers found the body of another man and a woman who had also been shot. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the woman was transported to a hospital. She was in critical condition Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Three children were also found inside the home, although none was hurt. They are “in the care of the police right now, safe,” Green said.

Authorities are still working to determine a motive, but said they think the adults and children, none of whom has been identified, all lived in the home where the shooting occurred.

“There are so many possibilities here. The key piece of this is going to be to identify the person who was deceased on the driveway and determine exactly what relationship he has to the people who live in the home,” Green said. “I don’t know that that’s going to come quickly. It’s probably going to be days.”

Advertisement

Detectives said they are not actively searching for suspects but have not ruled out the possibility that others were involved in the shooting.