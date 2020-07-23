Man and woman killed in Baldwin Park shooting

Detectives are at the scene of a Baldwin Park shooting that left a man and woman dead, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responded to the 3300 block of Athol Street, a residential area, just after 2 p.m. Thursday to assist Baldwin Park police officers after reports of the shooting, according to a news release by the Sheriff’s Department.

They found the man and the woman, who were both pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional information was immediately available and the investigation is ongoing, sheriff’s officials said.