California

Man and woman killed in Baldwin Park shooting

Detectives are investigating after a man and woman were found fatally shot in Baldwin Park.
By Alejandra Reyes-VelardeStaff Writer 
July 23, 2020
5:13 PM
Detectives are at the scene of a Baldwin Park shooting that left a man and woman dead, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responded to the 3300 block of Athol Street, a residential area, just after 2 p.m. Thursday to assist Baldwin Park police officers after reports of the shooting, according to a news release by the Sheriff’s Department.

They found the man and the woman, who were both pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional information was immediately available and the investigation is ongoing, sheriff’s officials said.

Alejandra Reyes-Velarde

Alejandra Reyes-Velarde is a Metro reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Previously she wrote for the San Francisco Business Times and the Sacramento Bee. A UCLA graduate, she is originally from Duarte, Calif., and is a native Spanish speaker.

