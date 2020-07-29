LAPD ‘SWAT Mafia’ encouraged excessive force and retaliation, officer’s suit claims

A longtime Los Angeles police SWAT sergeant is suing the department, alleging the unit is run by a “SWAT Mafia” of veteran cops who encourage the use of deadly force and ostracized him for revealing its behavior.

Sgt. Tim Colomey, who spent 11 years as a SWAT supervisor until last November, has filed a whistleblower lawsuit alleging retaliation for revealing how a group of veteran officers controlled the tactical unit’s operations and membership and punished him and other enemies for speaking out.

Colomey says in the suit filed Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court that those leaders “glamorize the use of lethal force, and direct the promotions of officers who share the same values while maligning the reputations of officers who do not.”

Colomey claims that those who don’t use deadly force in the tactical unit rather than seek other means to end standoffs and other situations are pushed out.

“SWAT officers who have chosen not to use lethal force in suspect encounters, and who have instead sought to deescalate conflicts, have been ostracized and labeled ‘cowards’ by the SWAT Mafia,” the suit says. “These officers will never succeed or promote within SWAT.”

But his lawsuit did not cite specific examples of excessive force or unjustified killings by the SWAT unit. The Los Angeles Police Department could not immediately be reached for comment.

Colomey, who as a rookie officer was nearly killed on the job by a drunk motorist, alleges commanders “are aware of the serious and systemic problems that are linked to the SWAT Mafia’s power, but they have all turned a blind eye to these problems” and it has poisoned the entire unit.

The elite unit is part of the Metropolitan Division, where three officers have recently been charged with falsifying information on field interviews that lead individuals to be list as gang members. The division was also the subject of a Times investigation last year into allegations of racial bias.

The SWAT accusations from Colomey come just a year after he was featured in a department podcast —“Born in Boston- A S.W.A.T. Story.” — telling his story of surviving a near fatal injury and rising to be a SWAT leader.

According to the lawsuit, Colomey’s split with SWAT began after a 2018 investigation of an anonymous complaint about the unit.

During that internal affairs investigation, Colomey made accusations against the way SWAT operated. He says that his bosses found out about his complaints and retaliated against him.

According to the suit, one sergeant used an expletive about the Colomey complaint and declared: “We are done with him.” Last September, another boss allegedly told a group of SWAT officers: “I have a copy of the Complaint Investigation on my desk, and every time I read it, it raises my blood pressure.”

He added, “We have enemies within this Platoon, and we have enemies who just left the Platoon,” the suit claims.

The suit and attorney Diana Wells say that when Colomey tried to file a formal complaint he met opposition from top commanders.

Colomey left the SWAT platoon late last year and took an assignment at the Los Angeles International Airport, Wells said.

Times Staff Writer Emily Alpert Reyes contributed to this story.

