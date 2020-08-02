One day, many realities, as COVID-19 cuts an uneven swath across L.A.

Family nurse practitioner Willie Rios, left, collects a nasal swab from Araceli Merlos at St. John’s Well Child and Family Center in Los Angeles. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

The nurse practitioner knew the word coming out of his mouth was laughable when he said it.

“Relajate,” said Willie Rios, as he stuck a 6-inch long Q-tip-like swab up a woman’s nose. “Relax.”

Advertisement

It was 9:40 a.m., about an hour after St. John’s Well Child and Family Center opened, and Rios had already given more than a dozen people before her the same advice. Cecilia Soriano was the 15th person called into the yellow and blue one-story house turned into a COVID clinic in South L.A.

It wasn’t her first test, but Soriano still squeezed her eyes tight and leaned her head back as far as her neck would allow while Rios swabbed each nostril. Soriano tested positive at the end of April, but the 29-year-old wanted another test because her eyes hurt and she felt congested. Within seconds, it was over.

“Here come the tears,” Soriano said as she wiped her eyes with a tissue. Results would come in two to three days.

A long line for general medical checkup and for COVID-19 testing forms early at St. John’s Well Child and Family Center. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

At the Williams Clinic on 58th Street, providers have tested nearly 8,000 people since March. There are close to 500 tests done a day in all the center’s testing sites. The center has added staff just to meet the demand.

This morning, some people arrived an hour and a half before the clinic opened. Some were there for regular appointments or to pick up medication. Those who wanted testing or who were symptomatic were directed to the building next door.

Those patients sat outside masked and in chairs six feet apart, their coughing mingling with the songs of Sonora Dinamita being blasted by a woman selling dishes, stereo equipment and fans outside her home across the street. A few people lined up on the sidewalk outside.

Many of the patients had been exposed at work or by family members who were working. Esteban Soto rested his hands on his blue pants and tapped his New Balance sneakers on the concrete as he waited his turn. The 65-year-old, who repped his home country of Guatemala on his yellow T-shirt, showed up because two people he worked with at a panaderia in South L.A. had tested positive. Now Soto’s throat hurt and he had a sporadic fever.

Despite his symptoms, he was considering working the next day because he needed the money. He hoped the result came back negative.

“If not, I’ll have to isolate,” Soto said. “I don’t know if they’re going to keep paying me.”

Advertisement

—Brittny Mejia