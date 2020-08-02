Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Search and rescue operation ends for eight missing servicemen off San Clemente Island

The U.S. flag was lowered to half-staff at Park Semper Fi in San Clemente on Friday
The U.S. flag was lowered to half-staff at Park Semper Fi in San Clemente on Friday after one Marine was killed and eight other servicemen went missing when their amphibious assault vehicle sank off the coast of Southern California on Thursday.
(AP)
By Luke Money
Carlos Lozano
Aug. 2, 2020
8:46 AM
UPDATED8:46 AM
The search and rescue operation for eight U.S. servicemen who went missing last week after their landing craft sank in hundreds of feet of water off San Clemente during a training exercise has ended, officials announced early Sunday.

The seven Marines and one sailor who are missing are presumed dead, officials said.

“It is with a heavy heart, that I decided to conclude the search and rescue effort,” Col. Christopher Bronzi, commanding officer of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, said in a statement. “The steadfast dedication of the Marines, Sailors and Coast Guardsmen to the persistent rescue effort was tremendous.”

With the assistance of helicopters, ships and boats, more than 1,000 square nautical miles were searched but it was determined that there was little probability of successful rescue given the circumstances of the incident, officials said. The 26-ton amphibious assault vehicle was beyond the reach of divers.

The incident occurred when the vehicle carrying 15 Marines and one Navy sailor began taking on water about 5:45 p.m. Thursday, according to the Marine Corps.

One Marine was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla and later died. Two others were injured and remain hospitalized but are no longer in intensive care.

Five other service members were rescued.

Efforts will now turn to finding and recovering the missing servicemen, officials said. Their names have not yet been released.

“Our thoughts and prayers have been, and will continue to be with our Marines’ and Sailor’s families, during this difficult time,” Bronzi said.

Luke Money

Luke Money is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously was a reporter and assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication in Orange County, and before that wrote for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.

Carlos Lozano

