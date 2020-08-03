Wildfire in Colusa County chars more than 500 acres

A wildfire that sprang up Sunday afternoon in Colusa County chewed through more than 500 acres as firefighters battled the blaze overnight.

The Sites fire — which started about 4:15 p.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of Sites Lodoga Road in Colusa County, roughly 80 miles northwest of Sacramento — triggered evacuations in the area.

But “crews made great progress working on containment lines overnight,” and the blaze was 40% contained as of Monday morning after burning 540 acres, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

No structures have been damaged or destroyed, but 12 buildings are threatened by the blaze, officials said.

“Today, crews will continue working to strengthen control lines,” officials wrote in the latest incident update.

Approximately 240 personnel are assigned to the fire. The cause remains under investigation, and evacuation orders remain in place around Sites Lodoga and Campground roads.

The Sites fire is one of several blazing in California.

The largest — the Apple fire — has burned 26,450 acres and forced significant evacuations in the Inland Empire. That fire was only 5% contained as of Monday morning.

Another, the Pond fire in San Luis Obispo County, has scorched 2,005 acres and is 60% contained, according to Cal Fire.