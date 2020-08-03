Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Apple fire swells to 26,000 acres amid hot, dry and windy conditions

Firefighters set backfires as the leading edge of the Apple fire rages toward the Oak Glen Conservation Camp in the San Bernardino National Forest on Saturday.
A long-exposure image shows the movement of the Apple fire as it continues to burn into the night in the San Bernardino National Forest above Bluff Street in Cherry Valley.
A sign with Smokey Bear is surrounded by smoke and flames at the Oak Glen Conservation Camp in the San Bernardino National Forest.
A firefighter sets backfires as the Apple fire rages through the San Bernardino National Forest.
A firefighting aircraft drops fire retardant over a home as the Apple fire burns around it in the Cherry Valley area of Riverside County.
Smoldering brush remains after fire swept through the Whitewater Preserve Trail.
Riverside/CAL firefighter Anthony Vierra cools hot spots after fire swept through the Whitewater Preserve Trail, east of the Apple Fire.
The Apple fire burns in the San Bernardino National Forest above Beaumont on Saturday.
A tree is consumed by flames as the Apple fire burns near the Oak Glen Conservation Camp in the San Bernardino National Forest.
A firefighter from Carpinteria monitors a huge plume of smoke from the Apple fire along Bluff Street, north of Banning.
A firefighter battles the Apple fire near the Oak Glen Conservation Camp in the San Bernardino National Forest.
Flames surround a statue of Smokey Bear at the Oak Glen Conservation Camp in the San Bernardino National Forest.
Wildland firefighters work a fire line and prepare to douse hot spots along Avenida Miravilla in the Cherry Valley area of Riverside County.
The Apple Fire continues to burn thousands of acres north of Banning.
The Apple Fire continues to burn thousands of acres North of Cabazon.
By Luke MoneyStaff Writer 
Aug. 3, 2020
8:40 AM
A vegetation fire that broke out Friday afternoon has now charred more than 26,000 acres in the Inland Empire, officials said.

Crews battling the Apple fire, which is burning north of Cherry Valley in Riverside County, will have to contend with challenging weather conditions Monday, with warm temperatures and strengthening afternoon winds expected.

The fire has burned 26,450 acres and was 5% contained as of Monday morning, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

“Much of the fire activity is being driven by the record-low moisture content of the vegetation in the area combined with high temperatures and low relative humidity,” officials wrote in an incident update. “These conditions are contributing to active fire behavior both day and night.”

Officials added that the blaze — which was first reported at 4:55 p.m. Friday in the 9000 block of Oak Glen Road — is “burning in an area with no recent fire history.”

Roughly 2,300 fire personnel are working to douse the flames.

Multiple evacuation orders and warnings were put in place Sunday in Riverside and San Bernardino counties. Roughly 7,800 residents in more than 2,500 households have been ordered to evacuate, officials said.

Residents can check whether their address is in an evacuation zone at RivCoReady.org.

The cause of the fire, which has destroyed one home, is under investigation.

A persistent challenge for firefighters this week will be the wind, forecasters said.

Northwest winds are expected Monday, with gusts occasionally hitting 15 to 20 mph in the fire area, according to Matt Moreland, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in San Diego.

“Winds are going to be the main concern, obviously,” he said.

Gusts will be most potent in the afternoon and evening, but calmer late at night and Tuesday morning.

Although gusty conditions are expected, Moreland said fire crews should benefit from cooling temperatures later in the week, which will see highs drop by about 10 degrees from Monday to Wednesday in the burn area.

“The bad news is some gusty winds in the afternoon and evening. The good news is temperatures are going to trend cooler,” he said.

Times staff writers Alex Wigglesworth and Laura Newberry contributed to this report.

Luke Money

Luke Money is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously was a reporter and assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication in Orange County, and before that wrote for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.

