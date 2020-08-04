L.A. County D.A. Jackie Lacey’s husband will face charges after waving gun at protesters

The husband of Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey is facing multiple misdemeanor charges in connection with a March incident in which he waved a gun at protesters outside his Granada Hills home, a law enforcement official told the Los Angeles Times.

The California attorney general’s office, which was investigating the matter to avoid conflict of interest issues in the D.A.'s office, made the decision to bring charges against David Lacey earlier this week, according to the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity due to the ongoing investigation.

David Lacey is being charged with three counts of assault with a firearm, according to a charging document obtained by Politico.

The chaotic scene unfolded on March 2, when activists affiliated with Black Lives Matter L.A. and other local organizations descended on the Laceys’ Granada Hills home for a predawn protest of the district attorney. Several of the demonstrators knocked on Lacey’s door, and her husband answered brandishing a handgun.

“I will shoot you. Get off of my porch,” David Lacey said in the video.

Melina Abdullah, who is one of the city’s most visible Black Lives Matter activists and among the district attorney’s loudest critics, was one of the people he allegedly aimed the weapon at.

#BREAKING This morning Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey’s husband pulled a gun out on Black Lives Matter activists who protested his wife in front of their house. @BLMLA pic.twitter.com/wnCFMMvaWV — Jasmyne Cannick (@Jasmyne) March 2, 2020

Hours after the incident, Jackie Lacey held a news conference where she apologized and said her husband was reacting in fear, as she had received death threats during a contentious reelection campaign. Lacey will face former San Francisco Dist. Atty. George Gascón in the November general election.

“His response was in fear, and now that he realizes what happened, he wanted me to say to the protesters, the person that he showed the gun to, that he was sorry, that he’s profoundly sorry, that he meant no one any harm,” Lacey said.