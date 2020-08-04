Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

Evacuations recommended in 2,500-acre Stagecoach fire in Kern County

By Leila MillerStaff Writer 
Aug. 4, 2020
5:24 PM
Share

Officials have kept recommended evacuations in place as firefighters continue to battle a 2,500-acre vegetation fire in Kern County.

The blaze, named the Stagecoach fire, was first reported on the Kern County Fire Department’s Twitter feed at 3:40 p.m. Monday, located off Stagecoach Drive and Old Ox Road, south of the community of Havilah. The fire encompassed 15 acres then.

As of late Tuesday morning, it had grown to 2,500 acres, according to the county’s fire department. There is 0% containment.

Evacuation recommendations were issued for residents west of Caliente Bodfish Road in Piute Meadows, as well as those in the area east of Caliente Bodfish Road and north of Walker Basin Road. Officials also announced precautionary evacuations for the area off Indian Oaks Road, east of Caliente Bodfish.

Advertisement

A temporary evacuation point has been established at a parking lot at 710 W. Tehachapi Blvd. in Tehachapi.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

California
Leila Miller

Leila Miller is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newspaper in 2018, she was a reporting fellow at PBS’s “Frontline.” Originally from Los Angeles, Miller is a graduate of Oberlin College and Columbia University’s School of Journalism. She is fluent in Spanish.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement