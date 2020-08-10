LAPD officer hospitalized after being struck by possibly impaired driver in South L.A.

An LAPD officer was hospitalized Monday night with non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a possibly impaired motorist in South Los Angeles, authorities said.

About 5:30 p.m., officers near the 200 block of West 93rd Street were setting up a perimeter in response to reports of a man with a gun, said LAPD spokesman Mike Lopez.

A few hours later, as officers tried to keep the suspect contained inside the area, a motorist struck a police vehicle at one of the corners of the perimeter.

Officers are investigating whether the driver, a male adult, was under the influence at the time of the crash.

Lopez said he did not know if the officer had been inside or outside the vehicle when he was injured.