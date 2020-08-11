Five injured in shooting at large Harbor Gateway warehouse party

A shooting at a large party in a warehouse in the Harbor Gateway area sent five people to a hospital early Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. when an unknown assailant opened fire at the gathering in the 22900 block of Lockness Avenue, according to Los Angeles police Officer Norma Eisenman.

Five people — three women and two men, ranging in approximate age from 20 to 39 years old — were taken to a hospital, Eisenman said. They were all in stable condition as of about 6:15 a.m.

Eisenman said she could not confirm the extent or nature of their injuries.

Authorities have not identified a suspect, but Eisenman said the shooting is believed to be gang-related.

The owner of the warehouse told KTLA-TV Channel 5 that he rented the space out for what he thought was a video shoot.

The shooting was the second to take place at a large party in as many weeks. One woman was killed and four other people were injured after gunfire rang out at a gathering at a home in the 13200 block of Mulholland Drive last Tuesday.

City News Service contributed to this report.