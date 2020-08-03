LAPD responds to party at Mulholland Drive mansion

The Los Angeles Police Department responded Monday evening to a large party at a mansion on Mulholland Drive, authorities said.

Officers were called to a home in the 1300 block of Mulholland Drive about 7:30 p.m. in response to a complaint about a disturbance, said LAPD spokesman Officer Mike Lopez. He said the officers are on the scene and will be locating the individuals responsible for the gathering.

To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the L.A. County Department of Public Health has banned “parties of any size.” Footage broadcast by KCAL 9-TV Channel 9 showed dozens of people on the mansion’s terrace. Some danced while others socialized in a swimming pool.

When bars initially closed during the pandemic, the LAPD reported receiving an increase in calls about large, illicit parties in the Hollywood Hills. In May, officers responded to a raging house party with more than 100 people that ended when a partygoer accidentally shot himself in the groin.