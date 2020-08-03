Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

LAPD responds to party at Mulholland Drive mansion

By Leila MillerStaff Writer 
Aug. 3, 2020
9:25 PM
Share

The Los Angeles Police Department responded Monday evening to a large party at a mansion on Mulholland Drive, authorities said.

Officers were called to a home in the 1300 block of Mulholland Drive about 7:30 p.m. in response to a complaint about a disturbance, said LAPD spokesman Officer Mike Lopez. He said the officers are on the scene and will be locating the individuals responsible for the gathering.

To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the L.A. County Department of Public Health has banned “parties of any size.” Footage broadcast by KCAL 9-TV Channel 9 showed dozens of people on the mansion’s terrace. Some danced while others socialized in a swimming pool.

When bars initially closed during the pandemic, the LAPD reported receiving an increase in calls about large, illicit parties in the Hollywood Hills. In May, officers responded to a raging house party with more than 100 people that ended when a partygoer accidentally shot himself in the groin.

California
Leila Miller

Leila Miller is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newspaper in 2018, she was a reporting fellow at PBS’s “Frontline.” Originally from Los Angeles, Miller is a graduate of Oberlin College and Columbia University’s School of Journalism. She is fluent in Spanish.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement