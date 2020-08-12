Fast-moving fire is burning near Lake Hughes
A fast-moving brush fire was burning near Lake Hughes in northern Los Angeles County on Wednesday.
The Lake fire had burned more than 400 acres near North Lake Hughes Road and Pine Canyon Road in the Angeles National Forest.
Officials were recommending evacuations of some residents of the Lake Hughes area.
The smoke plume from the fire could be seen as far away as Venice.
This story will be updated.
