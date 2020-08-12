Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

Fast-moving fire is burning near Lake Hughes

Smoke from the Lake fire visible from Venice Beach.
(L.A. County Lifeguard)
By Times staff and wires
Aug. 12, 2020
5:15 PM
Share

A fast-moving brush fire was burning near Lake Hughes in northern Los Angeles County on Wednesday.

The Lake fire had burned more than 400 acres near North Lake Hughes Road and Pine Canyon Road in the Angeles National Forest.

Officials were recommending evacuations of some residents of the Lake Hughes area.

The smoke plume from the fire could be seen as far away as Venice.

Advertisement

This story will be updated.

CaliforniaFires
Times staff and wires

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement