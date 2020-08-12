LAPD investigating possible ‘swatting’ incident near home of Black Lives Matter activist

The Los Angeles police are investigating a possible prank call that led to the department’s heavily armed SWAT team descending on the block of one of the city’s leading Black Lives Matter activists, according to an LAPD spokesman.

Melina Abdullah, co-founder of BLMLA and a Cal State Los Angeles professor who has been at the forefront of recent protests decrying police violence, began streaming live video on Instagram from her home on Wednesday morning, showing armed officers staging outside.

“I don’t know why they are here,” she says.

No one was injured, though Abdullah repeatedly expressed fear that officers would escalate the situation. She said she was concerned about the safety of her children, who were in her home at the time.

Abdullah could not immediately be reached for comment after the incident.

Josh Rubenstein, an LAPD spokesman, said the department’s Major Crimes Division was now investigating what was “most likely a swatting.”

Swatting refers to a prank emergency call made to attract armed police to a particular address without cause — a dangerous act given the potential confusion it causes among all parties and the history of tactical teams using deadly force.

Rubenstein said a call was made about a house on the block where Abdullah lives, near the intersection of Crenshaw and West Washington boulevards, but he would not specify the exact address or whether police think Abdullah was the intended target.

“We don’t give specific addresses,” he said.

Abdullah’s video showed officers screaming out orders at her after she came out of her home.

The LAPD’s SWAT team has recently come under intense scrutiny after a longtime sergeant in the unit filed a whistleblower lawsuit alleging a core group of veteran officers called the “SWAT Mafia” encouraged the use of deadly force.