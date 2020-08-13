Back to school in a pandemic: Resources and news for parents
Here’s how to get help with technology, including computers, WiFi and free meals, from your school district.
Remote learning is a challenge for parents who have to leave home for work. Here’s a guide to some of the options
Math homework and history reading can mostly be done alone. But social and emotional learning requires interaction. Here’s how parents can help their children during remote schooling.
Times survey finds profound disparities in distance learning between children attending schools in high-poverty areas and those in more affluent ones.
L.A. Board of Education approves agreement with union for structured online teaching. Critics say it needlessly shortens the traditional school day.
Board of Supervisors votes to have the L.A. County parks department develop a plan to hold school at parks and libraries.
Frantic parents with resources are rushing to hire tutors and form learning pods to bring distance learning to their homes and backyards amid coronavirus school closures.
As a parent or guardian in the time of COVID, remember you are already a teacher — and that learning opportunities are everywhere.