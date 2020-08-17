Bull chases firefighters battling California wildfire, video shows

Firefighters battling a voracious Southern California wildfire had another problem on their hands Friday when a terrified bull charged them, a video shows.

Posted to Twitter by the Ventura County Fire Department, the video shows firefighters dashing to safety as a bull chases them outside a fire engine.

“Crews were clearing the road so the engines could get to a clearing when they were chased out,” the agency wrote. “Luckily no one was injured and #Ferdinand went about his day.”

The incident took place as firefighters battled the Lake Fire near Lake Hughes north of Los Angeles in Southern California.

Advertisement

Nearby residents reported on Twitter that the bull may actually be named Maxwell, CNN reported.

#LakeFire; Ferdinand the Bull wasn’t clowning around when he chased FF’s down the road. Crews were clearing the road so the engines could get to a clearing when they were chased out. Luckily no one was injured and #Ferdinand went about his day. @VCPFA #vcfd pic.twitter.com/vxdOTFoEB7 — Ventura County Fire (@VCFD) August 15, 2020

Later on Friday, an LA County Firefighters page on Instagram posted a photo of a bull resembling the one in the video.

“This sweet boy is safe and resting comfortably. It’s been a long few days on the #lakefire,” the post reads.

Advertisement

The Lake Fire, which began Wednesday, has burned nearly 18,000 acres and destroyed 21 structures, CalFire reports. Several evacuation orders and road closures are in effect.

More than 1,700 firefighters battling the wildfire in 100 degree-plus heat have reached 12% containment on the blaze, according to CalFire.

