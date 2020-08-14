Additional evacuations ordered in explosive Lake fire

Officials ordered additional evacuations Friday evening as the explosive Lake fire saw an increase in activity and continued to pose a threat to residents.

The new evacuations in the Antelope Valley region encompass an area north of Avenue D and Highway 138, south of Avenue A, west of 150th Street West and east of 200th Street West.

“If we can’t hold the fire … that’s the highest probability of where the wildfire might be driven,” said Kenichi Haskett, a public information officer with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The Lake fire began in the Angeles National Forest near the 5 Freeway on Wednesday. Within hours it had quickly scorched 10,500 acres as it raced west toward Interstate 5 and northeast toward residents in Pine Canyon in the Antelope Valley, triggering evacuations and burning three buildings.

By Friday morning, the fire had grown to more 11,600 acres and was 12% contained. It threatens more than 5,000 structures, and at least five structures have been destroyed.

Evacuations had previously been in place for Lake Hughes Road west of Pine Canyon and north of Dry Gulch Road, as well as for residents east of Ridge Route Road, west of Lake Hughes Road and Fire Station 78, north of Pine Canyon and Lake Hughes Road, and south of Highway 138.

Fighting the fire has been difficult because of rugged terrain and thick vegetation that in some areas hasn’t burned in several decades. More than 1,150 personnel, 162 engines and several helicopters have responded to the blaze.

Times staff reporter Luke Money contributed to this report.