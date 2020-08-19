Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Pilot injured after making emergency landing at LAX

A FedEx plane made an emergency landing at Los Angeles International Airport.
A FedEx plane made an emergency landing at Los Angeles International Airport early Wednesday because of a mechanical issue.
(OnScene.TV)
By Luke MoneyStaff Writer 
Aug. 19, 2020
7:51 AM
The pilot of a Boeing 767-300 was injured early Wednesday after making an emergency landing at Los Angeles International Airport, authorities said.

Video from the scene shows FedEx Flight 1026 giving off a shower of sparks as it touches down on the runway shortly before 4 a.m.

Two people were on board, authorities said.

One man, identified as a pilot, was taken to a hospital after suffering a leg injury while exiting the aircraft, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. His wound was not believed to be life-threatening.

Officials said the plane experienced a mechanical issue with its landing gear.

“The crew was unable to extend the left main landing gear before landing,” Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor said in a statement, adding that the plane had taken off from Newark Liberty International Airport.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will conduct an investigation, fire officials said.

City News Service contributed to this report.

California
Luke Money

Luke Money is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously was a reporter and assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication in Orange County, and before that wrote for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.

