Pilot injured after making emergency landing at LAX

The pilot of a Boeing 767-300 was injured early Wednesday after making an emergency landing at Los Angeles International Airport, authorities said.

Video from the scene shows FedEx Flight 1026 giving off a shower of sparks as it touches down on the runway shortly before 4 a.m.

Two people were on board, authorities said.

One man, identified as a pilot, was taken to a hospital after suffering a leg injury while exiting the aircraft, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. His wound was not believed to be life-threatening.

Officials said the plane experienced a mechanical issue with its landing gear.

“The crew was unable to extend the left main landing gear before landing,” Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor said in a statement, adding that the plane had taken off from Newark Liberty International Airport.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will conduct an investigation, fire officials said.

City News Service contributed to this report.