California

Brush fire breaks out in Palmdale

By Ruben VivesStaff Writer 
Aug. 22, 2020
5:06 PM
A brush fire broke out Saturday afternoon in Palmdale forcing the 14 Freeway to be shutdown, according to authorities.

The brush fire was reported at 3:42 p.m. at Pelona Vista Park near Tierra Subida Avenue and Rayburn Road, not far from the 14 Freeway, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said. Firefighters were on the ground fighting the flames with helicopters and making water drops from the air.

Videos on social media from eyewitnesses showed large flames burning alongside the freeway, sending a billow of black smoke into the air. Authorities said about 10 acres have burned

The California Highway Patrol closed the northbound and southbound lanes of the freeway from Palmdale Boulevard to Avenue S around 4 p.m. before reopening them an hour later.

No injuries have been reported.

Ruben Vives

