Lobbyist agrees to plea deal in L.A. City Hall corruption case

Longtime lobbyist and former City Hall official Morrie Goldman has agreed to plead guilty to conspiring to commit bribery and honest services mail fraud, the latest person to strike such a deal in an ongoing pay-to-play probe.

Federal prosecutors say that Goldman, 57, was part of a bribery scheme in which one of his clients, a real estate developer building an Arts District complex, agreed to give tens of thousands of dollars to a political action committee in exchange for Councilman Jose Huizar taking steps to help the project.

In the plea deal reached with Goldman, prosecutors alleged that the lobbyist pressured real estate developers to give to a committee that was set up to benefit a relative of Jose Huizar planning to run for his seat. Prosecutors said that at one point, Huizar sent Goldman a fundraising plan that listed eight “targets” from which Goldman was seeking $275,000.

Richelle Huizar, the wife of the councilman, ran briefly for his seat before the FBI raided the Huizars’ home and the councilman’s offices in 2018. Goldman is listed in state records as a principal officer with Families for a Better Los Angeles, a committee that was described to donors as a way to support Richelle Huizar in her planned 2020 run for council.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced that Goldman had agreed to surrender in the case and make his first court appearance on Sept. 23. The felony charge could lead to a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison.

Jose Huizar was arrested and charged in June, leading to his suspension from the council. He has since pleaded not guilty to dozens of charges including bribery, money laundering and mail fraud.

Attorney Steve Meister, who is representing Goldman, called the case “a cautionary tale,” describing the longtime lobbyist as “a person of integrity with a previously unblemished record.”

“He allowed himself to become part of the orbit of a very corrupt man, and he ended up participating in things that he never would have imagined doing,” Meister said. “But he is reclaiming the moral ground that he ceded to Jose Huizar.”

Meister said Goldman would continue to cooperate in the investigation and “is going to do everything that he lawfully can, for as long as it takes, to make things right.”

Prosecutors have not named the Arts District project involved in the alleged scheme, but details in the criminal complaint against Huizar make clear that it is 520 Mateo, a 35-story tower pursued by Carmel Partners.

Federal prosecutors said Tuesday that the developer ultimately agreed to $150,000 in political donations to committees favored by Huizar, but only ended up providing $75,000 after the last payment was “derailed” by the FBI raids on Huizar’s home and offices.

Goldman acted as a lobbyist for Carmel Partners, which did not immediately respond Tuesday to a request for comment. In a previous statement, the San Francisco-based firm said that members of its executive and management committees did not knowingly participate in any pay-to-play scheme and announced that it had put one of its executives on leave.

The company also said it was exploring legal action against the lobbyist it relied on for the Arts District project, stating that the criminal complaint against Huizar revealed the unnamed lobbyist was “deceptive” in his advice.

Federal prosecutors have described the Arts District tower as an example of the toll of bribery in the sprawling case. Huizar backed recommendations for that project to have a smaller share of affordable units than a city commission wanted.

Before opening his lobbying form in 2004, Goldman worked as a high-level aide to former Los Angeles City Councilmen Mike Hernandez and Hal Bernson. His company has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for city politicians.

As a lobbyist, Goldman has represented companies developing some of the biggest projects in Huizar’s district, including the $1-billion Grand Avenue complex across from Walt Disney Concert Hall and the 6 AM project, which seeks to bring two 58-story skyscrapers to 6th and Alameda streets.

Goldman is the sixth defendant to be charged in the ongoing probe, which has netted guilty pleas from former Huizar aide George Esparza, former Councilman Mitchell Englander, and other figures active in real estate and city politics.