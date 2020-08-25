Some of the most startling images of wildfires raging through Northern California

Favorable weather conditions gave crews on the front lines of the historic firestorm in Northern California a boost, as officials reported scant overnight growth on two of the largest blazes the state has seen.
Although the progress is encouraging, the widespread wildfires continue to take a dramatic toll, and not just in terms of acres burned.
The fatalities among the fires stands at seven, including five who perished as a result of the LNU Lightning Complex fire — three in Napa County and two in Solano County — and one in the CZU Lightning Complex fire burning in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties. A pilot also died in a helicopter crash in Fresno County while on a water-dropping mission for the Hills fire.
More than 136,000 people across the state have been evacuated from their homes, officials said Tuesday evening. Seven people also have been reported missing in the area of the CZU Lightning Complex, according to Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Chris Clark.