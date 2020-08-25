Some of the most startling images of wildfires raging through Northern California

Favorable weather conditions gave crews on the front lines of the historic firestorm in Northern California a boost, as officials reported scant overnight growth on two of the largest blazes the state has seen.

Although the progress is encouraging, the widespread wildfires continue to take a dramatic toll, and not just in terms of acres burned.

Flames consumes both sides of a segment of Lake Berryessa during the Hennessey fire in the Spanish Flat area of Napa, California. (JOSH EDELSON/AFP )

The fatalities among the fires stands at seven, including five who perished as a result of the LNU Lightning Complex fire — three in Napa County and two in Solano County — and one in the CZU Lightning Complex fire burning in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties. A pilot also died in a helicopter crash in Fresno County while on a water-dropping mission for the Hills fire.

More than 136,000 people across the state have been evacuated from their homes, officials said Tuesday evening. Seven people also have been reported missing in the area of the CZU Lightning Complex, according to Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Chris Clark.

An American flag blows in the wind in front of a burning home in Vacaville, California during the LNU Lightning Complex fire. (JOSH EDELSON/AFP )

Flames from the LNU Lightning Complex fires consume a home in unincorporated Napa County. (Noah Berger/Associated Press)

Veterinary technician Brianna Jeter comforts a llama injured during the LNU Lightning Complex fires on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Vacaville, Calif. At right, animal control officer Dae Kim prepares to euthanize the llama. (Noah Berger/Associated Press)

Flames consume a cabin at the Nichelini Family Winery in unincorporated Napa County as the Hennessey Fire burns. (Noah Berger/Associated Press)

Debris from a fire is seen on the eye of a horse found on a farm on Pleasants Valley in Vacaville. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Associated Press)

A dead cow lays along a smouldering field in Vacaville, California during the LNU Lightning Complex fire. (JOSH EDELSON/AFP)

A home burns in the Spanish Flat area of Napa, California as flames rage through. (JOSH EDELSON/AFP)

A car burns while parked at a residence in Vacaville, California during the LNU Lightning Complex fire. (JOSH EDELSON/AFP )

Smoke hangs low in the air at Big Basin Redwoods State Park as redwoods burn. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)

People watch the Walbridge fire, part of the larger LNU Lightning Complex fire, from a vineyard in Healdsburg, California. (JOSH EDELSON/AFP )

A structure on fire along the Big Basin Highway during the CZU August Lightning Complex Fires in Boulder Creek. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)

A resident hoses down a burning bicycle and tree as flames from the Hennessey approach a property in the Spanish Flat area of Napa. (JOSH EDELSON/AFP )

An airplane drops fire retardant over homes in the Spanish Flat area of Napa, California as flames rage through. (JOSH EDELSON/AFP )

A fire truck drives through flames as the Hennessey fire continues to rage out of control near Lake Berryessa in Napa. (JOSH EDELSON/AFP)

Firefighters protect a home in the Berryessa Estates neighborhood of unincorporated Napa County. (Noah Berger/Associated Press)

Firefighter monitor the advance of the CZU August Lightning Complex Fire in the backyard of a home in Boulder Creek. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press)

Resident Austin Giannuzzi cries while embracing family members at the burned remains of their home during the LNU Lightning Complex fire in Vacaville (JOSH EDELSON/AFP )