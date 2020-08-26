L.A. County daily COVID-19 case count dips below 1,000 for first time since early June

For the first time since early June, Los Angeles County has reported fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases.

The reduced number of infections — 989 recorded Tuesday — came the same day that the California Department of Public Health reported the county’s 14-day average case rate had dropped below 200 per 100,000 residents. That threshold would allow K-6 schools in the county to apply for waivers to hold in-person classes.

The number of cases in L.A. County, which totals more than 233,000, surged in June after the county rapidly reopened various sectors of the economy following several months of closures. Activity from Memorial Day weekend and informal gatherings also contributed to an increase in cases throughout the state.

In addition, mass protests over the death of George Floyd erupted during that time, although officials have said that those outdoor demonstrations did not contribute to the massive spike in new COVID-19 infections. Still, it is impossible for officials to trace cases that originate in public spaces.

The statewide surge in cases continued after the July 4 weekend, followed by a reporting backlog error that sent daily infections into record territory.

Those numbers have just begun to decline in recent weeks, as has the number of hospitalizations in California.

The state’s seven-day average for positive COVID-19 test results is currently 5.7%. That is below the country’s overall average, which according to Johns Hopkins University, is 6.1%.

But maintaining that progress is not guaranteed if social distancing practices are relaxed, officials warn. In an effort to continue slowing the spread of the virus, some counties are offering to pay workers to stay home and isolate if they contract the virus.

Sacramento County health officials are working on a proposal to offer a stipend of roughly $12.50 per hour to workers who contract the virus but cannot work from home. The payout amounts to about $1,000 for two weeks.

“We have had a large amount of cases in Sacramento County — be it in migrant workers, day workers and agricultural workers — and a lot of them work on hourly wages and can’t afford to take time off,” Sacramento County Health Services Director Dr. Peter Beilenson told KOVR-TV in Sacramento.

The city of San Francisco has a similar program that launched in early July, offering two weeks of minimum wage replacement — or $1,285 — to any worker who tests positive for the virus and may incur a financial hardship because of lost work hours.

The Alameda County Board of Supervisors in early August also approved a pilot program to offer residents who test positive a one-time stipend of $1,250 to stay home and isolate.

Los Angeles County, which accounts for the bulk of the state’s more than 682,000 infections and nearly 12,500 deaths, has not introduced any wage-replacement plans similar to those in the Bay Area. But the county is offering residents who complete an interview with a contact tracer a $25 gift certificate.

Health officials have previously said that many county residents who have tested positive for the virus have refused to be interviewed by contact tracers, hampering efforts to establish where the virus may have spread.

The county is currently asking volunteers to sign up for a weekly text survey about their health. The survey is meant to assist public health officials in determining where to allocate COVID-19 resources.