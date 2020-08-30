Man shot and killed on 405 Freeway in Seal Beach

Authorities are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a motorist on the 405 Freeway in Seal Beach on Saturday.

Officers responded shortly after 6 p.m. to reports of shots fired on the northbound freeway, just south of the 605 Freeway, the California Highway Patrol said in a statement.

They found a light blue Hyundai Elantra in the center divider area; inside was a man in his mid-20s who appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound, according to investigators. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was not released.

Investigators are looking for a white Mercedes-Benz S550 that witnesses described as the “suspect vehicle,” the CHP said.

The Hyundai had also collided with a maroon Honda before coming to a stop, authorities said. That driver remained on the scene and was cooperating with the investigation.

The northbound lanes of the 405 were shut down for about six hours while police investigated. Anyone with information was asked to call the California Highway Patrol’s Westminster Area office at (714) 892-4426.