L.A. County sheriff’s deputy kills man in South Los Angeles

A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a man Monday afternoon in the Westmont neighborhood of South Los Angeles.
By Matthew OrmsethStaff Writer 
Aug. 31, 2020
5:41 PM
A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a man Monday afternoon in the Westmont neighborhood of South Los Angeles, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Details were scarce early Monday evening. The department said in a statement that the man was shot at 3:16 p.m. in the 1200 block of West 109th Place and pronounced dead at the scene.

No deputies were injured.

Sheriff’s homicide detectives were headed to the scene to investigate, the department said.

