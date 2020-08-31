L.A. County sheriff’s deputy kills man in South Los Angeles

A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a man Monday afternoon in the Westmont neighborhood of South Los Angeles, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Details were scarce early Monday evening. The department said in a statement that the man was shot at 3:16 p.m. in the 1200 block of West 109th Place and pronounced dead at the scene.

No deputies were injured.

Sheriff’s homicide detectives were headed to the scene to investigate, the department said.