Sheriff’s prisoner transport bus strikes and kills pedestrian, closing 5 Freeway

Law enforcement gathers on the 5 Freeway where an L.A. County sheriff's transport bus hit a pedestrian.
An investigation is underway after a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department inmate transport hit a pedestrian on the 5 Freeway early Monday.
(KTLA)
By Luke MoneyStaff Writer 
Aug. 31, 2020
7:25 AM
A stretch of the northbound 5 Freeway was closed in the Arleta area Monday morning after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department prisoner transport bus, authorities said.

The crash was reported about 3:19 a.m. in the northbound lanes near Osborne Street, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Peter Nicholson.

The victim has not yet been identified, and the circumstances leading up to the crash were not immediately clear, authorities said.

Nicholson said the bus was not carrying prisoners at the time of the crash.

Three northbound lanes of the 5 Freeway remained closed at Osborne as of 7 a.m., Nicholson said. Although one lane had reopened, it was not yet known when the rest of the roadway would reopen.

Luke Money

Luke Money is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously was a reporter and assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication in Orange County, and before that wrote for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.

