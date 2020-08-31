Sheriff’s prisoner transport bus strikes and kills pedestrian, closing 5 Freeway

A stretch of the northbound 5 Freeway was closed in the Arleta area Monday morning after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department prisoner transport bus, authorities said.

The crash was reported about 3:19 a.m. in the northbound lanes near Osborne Street, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Peter Nicholson.

The victim has not yet been identified, and the circumstances leading up to the crash were not immediately clear, authorities said.

Nicholson said the bus was not carrying prisoners at the time of the crash.

Advertisement

Three northbound lanes of the 5 Freeway remained closed at Osborne as of 7 a.m., Nicholson said. Although one lane had reopened, it was not yet known when the rest of the roadway would reopen.