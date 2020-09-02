Bear makes grocery store run in Lake Tahoe

Months after grocery stores were emptied at the start of California’s shelter-in-place order, a fully stocked market is a sight to behold. Just ask the bear surveying the produce aisle.

For the second time in a little more than a week, a bear entered a Lake Tahoe Safeway in Kings Beach.

Squeezed between a pile of avocados and chopped fruit, the animal can be seen in a video looking around before leaving with goods in hand, er, mouth.

According to a customer’s cellphone footage obtained by CBS-KUTV from Aug. 27, it appeared the bear was holding a white tub of yogurt or dip in its mouth.

It’s unclear whether the bear is a repeat visitor from the week before, when another furry visitor was seen leaving the same store with a bag of Tostitos.

“It appears that a bear has decided that he’s going to go shopping,” Adino Baidoo said in a video of the Aug. 18 incident.

There were no reports of injury in either instance.

Bears are no strangers to the Lake Tahoe area. But the National Parks Service advises against feeding the animals or interfering in their space.

“Sadly, bears that obtain human food may lose their natural fear of humans. Over time, they may become bold or aggressive in their attempts to obtain human food and become a threat to public safety,” their website states.