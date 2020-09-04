State of emergency declared as California faces historic heat, possible power outages

With scorching temperatures set to sear California through Labor Day weekend, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an emergency proclamation aimed at shoring up the state’s energy capacity and staving off the kind of power outages and rolling blackouts that left tens of thousands of residents in the dark during the last massive heat wave.

Newsom’s declaration, issued Thursday, comes as some major utilities warn that the one-two-punch of sweltering conditions and increased energy demand could stress the power grid to its limit, potentially resulting in outages.

“For this weekend, conservation is key,” said Jim Hanggi, a spokesman for Southern California Edison.

The California Independent System Operator, which runs the power grid for most of the state, has already issued a statewide flex alert — calling for voluntary electricity conservation from 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday through Monday.

Virtually all of California will be under an excessive heat watch or warning beginning Friday or Saturday and continuing through Sunday or Monday. Forecasters say temperatures are expected to climb 15 to 20 degrees above normal in some areas of Southern California over the weekend. Some areas of Los Angeles County could see triple digit temperatures.

Given the forecast, L.A. County health officials on Friday announced that an extreme heat warning will be in effect through Tuesday for the Antelope and Santa Clarita valleys, as well as the eastern and western San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys.

According to the governor’s office, Newsom’s proclamation “permits power plants to generate more power by suspending certain permitting requirements, helping to alleviate the heat-induced demands on the state’s energy grid.”

Among the temporarily suspended requirements are those “adopted by local air quality management districts that restrict the amount of power that a facility may generate, restrict the amount of fuel that a facility may use, or impose air quality requirements that prevent the facility from generating additional power during peak demand hours ... or as otherwise needed to respond to the extreme heat event,” according to the order.

Additionally, the proclamation states that the California Air Resources Board “shall exercise maximum discretion to permit the use of stationary and portable generators or auxiliary ship engines to reduce the strain on the energy infrastructure and increase energy capacity.”

1 / 11 A fisherman works his line as the the sets at the Redondo Beach Pier. California will again be in the crosshairs of a dangerous and potentially historic heat wave over Labor Day weekend. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times) 2 / 11 Sergio Curiel feeds a seagull at the Redondo Beach Pier. Health officials are cautioning against crowded holiday celebrations in an effort to maintain the slow of the spread of the coronavirus. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times) 3 / 11 Beachgoers enjoy a warm, sunny Wednesday ahead of the Labor Day holiday weekend near the San Clemente Pier. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times) 4 / 11 People enjoy a warm, sunny Wednesday ahead of the Labor Day holiday weekend at the San Clemente Pier. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times) 5 / 11 A fisherman statue is fitted with a mask outside Fisherman’s Restaurant and Bar in San Clemente. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times) 6 / 11 Beachgoers enjoy a warm, sunny day ahead of the Labor Day holiday weekend near San Clemente Pier. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times) 7 / 11 A youngster does a flip on the beach near the San Clemente Pier on a warm sunny Wednesday ahead of the Labor Day holiday. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times) 8 / 11 Drone view of a skim boarder riding a wave on a sunny day ahead of the Labor Day holiday weekend in Seal Beach. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times) 9 / 11 A kite surfer goes airborne while another glides across the water ahead of the Labor Day holiday weekend in Seal Beach. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times) 10 / 11 Reana Gallardo cools off in the sprinkler at Mason Park in Chatsworth during her lunch break from work. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times) 11 / 11 Jeff Teho and wife, Debbie Paris, let their dogs, Dexter, left, and Lizzy, experience paddle boarding for the first time in Marina Del Rey. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Given the intensity of the expected heat, though, utility officials say power outages are possible and customers need to heed the call to conserve.

If demand is too high for too long, especially when temperatures soar, power transformers could fail, according to Hanggi.

“They kind of work like a radiator in your car,” he said Friday. “So if you have air conditioning running around the clock, those transformers don’t have the opportunity to cool down.”

The situation is “made worse when high nighttime temperatures do not allow for equipment to cool off overnight,” according to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.

Should outages occur, both Edison and LADWP said their crews would work to restore service as quickly and safely as possible.

To reduce stress on the grid, the California ISO recommends that residents hold off on using major appliances, turn off unnecessary lights, close blinds and drapes and set thermostats to 78 degrees while the flex alert is in effect.

Other tips include unplugging devices and appliances when they’re not in use and avoiding cooking and baking, if possible.

“These simple steps can go a long way to limiting the strain on our power infrastructure that occurs when sudden and intense heat hits our system,” LADWP general manager and chief engineer Martin Adams said in a statement Thursday.

While rolling blackouts were instituted during the last major heat wave in mid-August, they weren’t as widespread or as lengthy as some had feared — a development officials credited to consumer action.

“When we had the last heat storm, it was the customers taking the steps to conserve that helped to alleviate any additional rotating outages,” Hanggi said. “Conservation and customers taking the steps to watch their energy use are key.”

While heat waves aren’t uncommon in California at this time of year, Bill Patzert, a climatologist and local weather expert, said climate change has made them a more regular and potent occurrence.

“Looking back over the past century or so, heat waves in Southern California have gotten longer, they’ve gotten more intense and they’re more frequent,” he said. “And, of course, this is a global warming signal.”

With temperatures forecast to reach dangerous levels, officials say residents need to avoid the heat as much as possible.

If you have to be outside, officials recommend wearing light-colored, lightweight clothing and using a hat or umbrella for shade. Children and pets also should never be left in cars, and residents should be mindful of the symptoms of heat-related illnesses — including vomiting, pale and clammy skin and high body temperature.

“High temperatures are not just an inconvenience, they can be dangerous and even deadly,” L.A. County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said in a statement. “But we can protect ourselves, our families and our neighbors if we take steps to remain cool and hydrated.”

A number of cooling centers will be open throughout the county during the heatwave. Details regarding hours and locations are available on the county’s website.