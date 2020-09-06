Demonstration over Dijon Kizzee’s fatal shooting ends with deputies, protesters clashing

A demonstration against the fatal shooting of Dijon Kizzee on Saturday night ended with deputies and protesters clashing in front of the South Los Angeles sheriff’s station.

Hundreds attended the Black Lives Matter protest in response to L.A. County sheriff’s deputies killing Kizzee, 29, last week in the Westmont neighborhood of Los Angeles. The crowd had dwindled by the time deputies declared an unlawful assembly at 8 p.m.

A spokesperson with the L.A. County Sheriff’s Office said protesters started throwing rocks and bottles at deputies so they responded with sting balls and pepper balls. No arrests were made and no injuries were reported.

Black Lives Matter organizers did not respond to a request for comment.

At the demonstration that began at 4 p.m., protesters called for law enforcement agencies to be defunded and implored residents to vote L.A. County Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey out of office.

Two South Los Angeles station deputies on Aug. 30 tried to make contact with Kizzee, who was riding a bicycle in violation of vehicle codes, according to authorities. The Sheriff’s Department said it did not know which violations prompted the initial stop because the deputies had not been interviewed.

Kizzee dropped the bicycle and ran, Lt. Brandon Dean said. The deputies chased him and again tried to make contact in the 1200 block of West 109th Place. Dean said Kizzee punched one of them in the face.

Kizzee dropped a jacket he had been carrying, and a handgun fell to the ground, officials said. The Sheriff’s Department said he “made a motion toward” the gun and the deputies opened fire, killing him.

Attorneys representing Kizzee’s family said he was shot at 15 times as he ran away.

Staff writers Alene Tchekmedyian and Teresa Watanabe contributed to this report.