San Diego County fire chars 4,000 acres, destroys 10 structures

A fast-moving brush fire that ignited Saturday in San Diego County’s Japatul Valley area southeast of Alpine has scorched 4,000 acres and destroyed 10 structures, California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection officials said Sunday.

The blaze is zero percent contained.

Residents in the community of Carveacre were evacuated and one emergency shelter has been set up at Steele Canyon High School in Jamul. A second shelter at Joan MacQueen Middle School in Alpine was closed Sunday morning. Power lines in the area were also affected during the blaze, causing some in the area to lose service.

The blaze — dubbed the Valley fire — was likely ignited by a tractor fire around 2:50 p.m. Saturday, residents said, however Cal Fire has not officially confirmed the cause and is still investigating.

As of 7 a.m. Sunday, there were several hundred firefighters on the ground and multiple air tankers and firefighting helicopters in the sky battling the blaze.

Cal Fire couldn’t say what kind of structures were destroyed by the blaze, but at least two were homes on Montiel Truck Trail in Jamul, according to video aired by 10News.

The fire is threatening additional structures in Carveacre and Lawson Valley, and four additional streets were closed Sunday morning: Gaskill Peak Road, Lost Trail, Hondo Lane and Emmanuel Way.

A number of challenges are expected to complicate Sunday’s firefight, officials said.

“Certainly the temperature is going to be a challenge,” said Cal Fire spokesman Kendal Bortisser. “The steep terrain, all of the inaccessible areas, old growth that’s been there for a long time that’s tinder dry and ready to burn — all of those are going to be factors.”

The conditions fire crews are facing are brutal. Saturday, temperatures at the scene were recorded to be 110 to 115 degrees. Sunday they will dip to around 109 degrees, but Jake Rodriguez, a spokesman for the U.S. Forest Service and Cleveland National Forest, said that winds up to 20 mph from the east and northeast are expected to kick up in the afternoon.

“That can be significant. It’s not quite a Santa Ana, but that means it starts pushing the fire instead of the fire following the topography of the land,” Rodriguez said. “Whichever way the wind is blowing the fire will go, and it can start spotting, which means embers are carried up to a half-mile in front of the fires and starting new spot fires.”

American Red Cross officials said 16 families have sought shelter at the Steele Canyon evacuation site. About 10 families sought assistance at the Joan MacQueen site on Saturday, but left after receiving help with accommodations.

Family pets are also welcome at the Steele Canyon location. Sheriff’s officials said large pets can be housed at the county’s Animal Services South Shelter at 5821 Sweetwater Road in Bonita. For more information, call (619) 236-2341 or contact the San Diego Humane Society at (619) 299-7012.

Bill Fincher who lives in Lawson Valley, said most of his family, including three dogs and a lizard, evacuated their home on Wood Valley Trail as the sun went down Saturday. His wife, Rachelle, stayed at their ranch.

“She said, ‘Until i see flames, I’m not leaving,’” Fincher said. “I talked to her today. She said the house looks good.”

Fincher’s son, Brandon Fincher, goes to school in Prescott, Ariz., and decided to visit his family over the weekend with a friend. They saw smoke from the blaze as they were pulling into town and watched as the plume of smoke grew.

“Then we heard an explosion like a propane tank in the distance,” the younger Fincher said. “Once the sun went down and we could see flames in the distance, we thought, ‘Oh, we should go.’”

Soon after, they learned the power at their house went out.

San Diego Gas & Electric said its Sunrise Powerlink, a 117-mile transmission line that connects renewable energy resources from Imperial Valley to San Diego, was out of service.

Helicopters on Sunday morning were washing the lines to remove soot and other residue that settled on the equipment during the blaze. Pilots in helicopters were also inspecting the line to see if it had been damaged.

SDG&E officials said as soon as Cal Fire advises the utility that it’s safe to go into the area, utility crews will move in and determine what is required to get the line back into service.

Additionally, the heat wave that descended on the San Diego area led to about 15,000 SDG&E customers losing power in the late afternoon and into the evening hours of Saturday. As many as 36 circuits were out of commission. It took until Sunday morning for many customers to get power restored.

At 11 a.m. Sunday, the SDG&E power outage map showed nine circuits offline, affecting 4,035 customers. The largest outage affected 1,462 customers in the Casa De Oro-Spring Valley area starting at 7:59 p.m. Saturday, with power estimated to be restored at 5 p.m. Sunday. A circuit affecting 1,020 customers in the Campo-Jamul area went down at 3:55 p.m. and was not expected to go back into service until 5 p.m. Sunday.

Winkley and Kragen write for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Staff writers Karen Pearlman and Rob Nikolewski contributed to this report.

