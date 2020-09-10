Massive fire in Sierra destroys 360 structures, burns 175,000 acres

The massive Creek fire, which has chewed through more than 175,000 acres in the Sierra Nevada, destroyed an estimated 360 structures and prompted widespread evacuations in the foothills northeast of Fresno, is currently the 17th-largest in state history.

The fire was still 0% contained Thursday morning, but officials said that could soon change as weather conditions are improving.

After exploding in high heat and strong wind in its first days, the Creek fire’s run through the Sierra National Forest has slowed to a crawl. Winds cleared the air long enough Wednesday afternoon to finally give aircraft an opportunity to line the forest with retardant, as crews on the fire’s southern portion worked to harden the defenses around areas like Meadow Lakes and Tollhouse.

“We’re really trying to start gaining containment on this fire,” said Chris Vestal, a spokesman for the Creek fire response. “A lot of what we want to do is make sure everything that is standing stays standing.”

