Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

LAPD says man pointed rifle during argument at Trump rally

The LAPD says no shots were fired during an Aug. 30 rally for President Trump, contrary to an earlier report.
(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
By Richard WintonStaff Writer 
Sep. 11, 2020
6:11 PM
Share

The Los Angeles Police Department said Friday that it arrested a man on suspicion of pointing a rifle at cars taking part in a recent caravan for President Trump.

Assistant Chief Horace Frank said the man pointed the weapon after getting into an argument with someone at the Aug. 30 rally. Although the LAPD initially said it got reports that someone had shot a weapon, the investigation found that the suspect’s rifle had not been fired, Frank added.

Andre Allen Young was arrested Thursday evening and booked into the Van Nuys jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. He could not immediately be reached for comment.

California
Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during 25 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement