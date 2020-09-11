LAPD says man pointed rifle during argument at Trump rally

The Los Angeles Police Department said Friday that it arrested a man on suspicion of pointing a rifle at cars taking part in a recent caravan for President Trump.

Assistant Chief Horace Frank said the man pointed the weapon after getting into an argument with someone at the Aug. 30 rally. Although the LAPD initially said it got reports that someone had shot a weapon, the investigation found that the suspect’s rifle had not been fired, Frank added.

Andre Allen Young was arrested Thursday evening and booked into the Van Nuys jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. He could not immediately be reached for comment.