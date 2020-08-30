Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Standoff in Woodland Hills after shots reportedly fired at Trump car caravan

LAPD headquarters
Police are engaged in a standoff Sunday afternoon. Above, LAPD headquarters.
(Bob Chamberlin / Los Angeles Times )
By Alex Wigglesworth
Francine Orr
Aug. 30, 2020
3:24 PM
Tactical teams were trying to draw three men out of a property in Woodland Hills on Sunday after Los Angeles police received reports that one of them may have fired gunshots at a pro-Trump vehicle caravan.

No one was hurt at the rally, and police were still trying to determine exactly what happened.

Officer Will Cooper of the Los Angeles Police Department said officials received a report that a man was firing at a caravan as it traveled along Ventura Boulevard near Chalk Hill shortly before 11:30 a.m.

The caravan, composed of cars displaying pro-Trump flags, was heading from Woodland Hills to Studio City.

The alleged shooter and two others barricaded themselves inside a property in the 20500 block of Ventura Boulevard, Cooper said. It wasn’t immediately clear whether all three men were believed to be armed.

SWAT teams were en route to the location as of 2 p.m., police said.

At the endpoint of the caravan in Studio City, about 100 people gathered along Ventura Boulevard near Fairway Avenue, with pro-Trump protesters on one side of the street and a smaller group of Black Lives Matter protesters on the other.

Though the groups shared some verbal exchanges, no physical violence was reported.

Alex Wigglesworth

Alex Wigglesworth is a staff writer at the Los Angeles Times.

Francine Orr

Francine Orr has been a staff photographer for the Los Angeles Times since 2000. Previously, she was as a staff photographer at the Kansas City Star. Orr served as a Peace Corps volunteer in Yap, Federated States of Micronesia. While there, she learned how to be a quiet observer and gained a love for stories. She was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in feature photography in 2012. Other awards include the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism, the Daniel Pearl Award, Pictures of the Year, National Press Photographers Assn. and Sidney Hillman Award. Orr has done extensive work documenting the homeless population.

