Standoff in Woodland Hills after shots reportedly fired at Trump car caravan

Tactical teams were trying to draw three men out of a property in Woodland Hills on Sunday after Los Angeles police received reports that one of them may have fired gunshots at a pro-Trump vehicle caravan.

No one was hurt at the rally, and police were still trying to determine exactly what happened.

Officer Will Cooper of the Los Angeles Police Department said officials received a report that a man was firing at a caravan as it traveled along Ventura Boulevard near Chalk Hill shortly before 11:30 a.m.

The caravan, composed of cars displaying pro-Trump flags, was heading from Woodland Hills to Studio City.

The alleged shooter and two others barricaded themselves inside a property in the 20500 block of Ventura Boulevard, Cooper said. It wasn’t immediately clear whether all three men were believed to be armed.

SWAT teams were en route to the location as of 2 p.m., police said.

At the endpoint of the caravan in Studio City, about 100 people gathered along Ventura Boulevard near Fairway Avenue, with pro-Trump protesters on one side of the street and a smaller group of Black Lives Matter protesters on the other.

Though the groups shared some verbal exchanges, no physical violence was reported.