Full coverage: Jackie Lacey and George Gascón face off in L.A. County district attorney race
Jackie Lacey, the county’s first Black district attorney and a career prosecutor backed by local law enforcement, is seeking a third term in office, but she will have to fend off a challenge from former San Francisco Dist. Atty. George Gascón, who is considered one of the key figures in a push to elect more progressive prosecutors across the U.S.
The race is seen as a referendum on what 21st century criminal justice should look like, one that’s been exacerbated after a summer that saw large-scale opposition to the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor and the shooting of Jacob Blake. Lacey has been faulted by activists for her perceived hesitance to charge police in controversial killings, but Gascón has faced questions about his own record of not filing such charges during his eight years in San Francisco.
A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge decided the prosecution of David Lacey can continue, rejecting a defense argument that the California attorney general’s office decision to oversee the case was improper.
Gov. Gavin Newsom endorsed George Gascón on Tuesday in his bid to unseat Jackie Lacey as Los Angeles County’s district attorney.
Gascón campaign accuses D.A. Lacey of flouting election law, but election experts disagree
George Gascón’s campaign accused L.A. Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey of misusing public resources during her campaign.
David Lacey, husband of the L.A. County district attorney, faces charges after video showed him waving a gun at protesters outside their home in March.
The incumbent prosecutor nearly avoided a runoff. Now, with political winds shifting, her opponent eyes a path to an upset in November.
Protests over police brutality and criminal justice reform intensify race for L.A. district attorney
The battle between Jackie Lacey and George Gascón to lead the nation’s largest local district attorney’s office is already being influenced by the fallout of national calls to change American policing.
Rep. Adam B. Schiff, calling for “changes to end systemic racism & reform criminal justice,” drops endorsement of L.A. County Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey.
Bernie Sanders endorses former San Francisco prosecutor George Gascón for Los Angeles D.A.
Sen. Bernie Sanders named George Gascón as one of ten reform-focused candidates he was endorsing in the wake of George Floyd’s death
Los Angeles D.A.'s race almost certain to end in runoff between Jackie Lacey and George Gascón
Los Angeles Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey is all but certain to face former San Francisco Dist. Atty. George Gascón in a runoff in November, according to the latest returns
L.A. County district attorney’s race is a political and ideological battle. Here’s what you need to know
A look at what George Gascón, Jackie Lacey and Rachael Rossi bring to the table.
Jackie Lacey grew up in South L.A. But in a tough D.A.’s race, her opponents are encroaching on her home turf
Jackie Lacey became L.A. County’s first female and first black D.A. in 2012, partly due to black voters. Political observers think her community support is slipping.
In Los Angeles County D.A.’s race, it’s reform vs. tradition. Where does each candidate stand?
Los Angeles County voters will have to choose between incumbent Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey, former San Francisco Dist. Atty. George Gascón and former public defender Rachel Rossi when they head to the polls Tuesday.
The donations represent the political canyon between incumbent Jackie Lacey and George Gascón — law enforcement unions on one side, progressive donors on the other.
-
Jackie Lacey and George Gascón combine for more than 60 years of experience in law enforcement, yet their visions to run the nation’s largest local prosecutor’s office couldn’t be more different. The Times reviewed crime data, filing rates and other metrics to compare their respective terms in Los Angeles and San Francisco
Candidates in Los Angeles County D.A. race tout reform, but differ on strategies in debate punctuated by protests
