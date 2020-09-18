Fast-moving Snow fire prompts evacuations near Palm Springs

A fast-moving wildfire prompted evacuations near Palm Springs after jumping to 1,200 acres in just a few hours, authorities said.

The blaze, dubbed the Snow fire, was reported shortly after 2:30 p.m. Thursday near the 15000 block of Snowcreek Canyon Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

By 7:30 p.m., the fire had swelled to 1,200 acres and was 0% contained, officials said. It had grown to 2,500 acres as of Friday morning and still had no containment.

Officials have ordered the evacuation of the entire Snow Creek area — north of Cottonwood Road, southeast of Snowcreek Canyon Road and west of Falls Creek — which is just west of the Palm Springs city limits.

An evacuation warning has also been issued for areas south and north of Overture Drive, east of Clearwater Way and west of Highway 111.

A temporary evacuation point was set up at 50390 Carmen Ave. in Cabazon, according to fire officials.

