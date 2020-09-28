Heat wave bringing dangerous conditions to fire-ravaged Southern California

After weeks of poor air quality and the pervasive threat of wildfires, more heat and wind are headed for Southern California this week.

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning Monday signifying the likelihood for “extreme fire danger” in Los Angeles County, the Santa Clarita Valley and parts of Ventura County.

Gusty Santa Ana winds up to 40 mph are expected, and humidity could fall into the teens and single digits, forecasters warned.

Heat, too, is expected to reach dangerous levels: The forecast calls for temperatures in the triple digits in the valleys through at least Thursday , and in the 90s in some coastal areas.

“We are expecting some hot temperatures this week,” said Mike Wofford, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Oxnard. “You’ll notice it warmer today, but especially tomorrow, and Wednesday and Thursday, which will probably be the hottest days.”

A heat advisory will be in effect from 10 a.m. Tuesday to 8 p.m. Thursday throughout much of the region, and the National Weather Service is urging residents to take extra precautions when spending time outside.

“Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors,” officials said.

The forecast comes on the heels of a record-setting summer, when high temperatures seared their way into the hottest August on record in California.

In August, Death Valley saw some of the hottest days ever recorded on Earth. Woodland Hills climbed to 121 degrees on Sept. 6 — an all-time high for Los Angeles County.

But Wofford said a late September heat wave isn’t unusual.

“September can often be our warmest time of year,” he said, noting that Sunday was the 10-year anniversary of the hottest day in downtown L.A.: 113 degrees.

But high temperatures, gusty winds and low humidity can still spell disaster. In Northern California, residents of Napa and Sonoma counties were urgently evacuated Sunday evening when powerful Diablo winds ignited another series of wildfires .

Evacuation orders were also issued in Butte and Shasta counties, where the fast-moving Zogg fire is now growing.

Red-flag warnings will remain in effect for much of the northern portion of the state through at least 8 p.m. Monday.

Wildfires burning throughout the state are also contributing to poor air quality. A smoke advisory has been extended through Monday in Los Angeles County, where the South Coast Air Quality Management District said the nearby Bobcat fire in the Angeles National Forest is still producing smoke.

The fire, which ignited Sept. 6 and has repeatedly threatened Mt. Wilson, has burned more than 114,000 acres and destroyed dozens of structures, most in the Antelope Valley.