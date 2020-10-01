3 found dead in pool at Norwalk home, prompting investigation

Authorities are investigating after three men were found dead early Thursday morning in the pool of a Norwalk home.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a reported drowning at the residence in the 12000 block of Portugal Court shortly after 3 a.m., according to department spokesman Christopher Thomas.

Thomas said paramedics performed CPR at the scene, but it did not appear anyone was taken to a hospital.

A spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said authorities were still assessing the situation as of about 7 a.m. The investigation is ongoing.

Advertisement

The names of the deceased were not disclosed, and no other information about the incident was immediately available.

Video from the scene showed a large response from law enforcement.

City News Service contributed to this report.