Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
California

3 found dead in pool at Norwalk home, prompting investigation

L.A. County sheriff's vehicles gather outside a Norwalk home where several people drowned.
The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the deaths of three men found in the pool of a home in Norwalk.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
By Luke MoneyStaff Writer 
Oct. 1, 2020
8:22 AM
Share

Authorities are investigating after three men were found dead early Thursday morning in the pool of a Norwalk home.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a reported drowning at the residence in the 12000 block of Portugal Court shortly after 3 a.m., according to department spokesman Christopher Thomas.

Thomas said paramedics performed CPR at the scene, but it did not appear anyone was taken to a hospital.

A spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said authorities were still assessing the situation as of about 7 a.m. The investigation is ongoing.

Advertisement

The names of the deceased were not disclosed, and no other information about the incident was immediately available.

Video from the scene showed a large response from law enforcement.

City News Service contributed to this report.

California
Luke Money

Luke Money is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously was a reporter and assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication in Orange County, and before that wrote for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement