Man suffers life-threatening gunshot wounds in altercation at San Francisco’s Union Square

A man suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds Thursday in an altercation at San Francisco’s Union Square, a spokesman for the San Francisco Police Department said.

Sgt. Michael Andraychak said officers responded just after 5 p.m. to a shooting in the 100 block of Geary Street. That city block is lined with designer showrooms, luxury boutiques and a high-end department store.

An altercation between at least two people preceded the shooting, said Andraychak, who cautioned that the information was preliminary and subject to change.

One man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening gunshot wounds, he said. Another man involved into the altercation has been detained.