Man suffers life-threatening gunshot wounds in altercation at San Francisco’s Union Square

Union Square in San Francisco.
(Dorothy O’Donnell)
By Matthew OrmsethStaff Writer 
Oct. 1, 2020
8:26 PM
A man suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds Thursday in an altercation at San Francisco’s Union Square, a spokesman for the San Francisco Police Department said.

Sgt. Michael Andraychak said officers responded just after 5 p.m. to a shooting in the 100 block of Geary Street. That city block is lined with designer showrooms, luxury boutiques and a high-end department store.

An altercation between at least two people preceded the shooting, said Andraychak, who cautioned that the information was preliminary and subject to change.

One man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening gunshot wounds, he said. Another man involved into the altercation has been detained.

Matthew Ormseth

Matthew Ormseth is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2018, he covered city news and state politics at the Hartford Courant. He grew up in Arcadia and graduated from Cornell University.

