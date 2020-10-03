Police arrest man on suspicion of battery at Beverly Hills rally for President Trump

Beverly Hills police arrested a man on suspicion of battery Saturday afternoon at a rally of Trump supporters at Beverly Gardens Park.

The man was wearing a Trump hat, police said, but no further information was available regarding the incident.

Trump supporters lined Santa Monica Boulevard, waving large American flags and “Trump 2020” banners and then marched down Cañon Drive.

Counter-protesters, some holding Black Lives Matter and “Power to the People” banners, later marched down the boulevard and gathered at Roxbury Park.

Aside from the arrest, Beverly Hills police said the protests were peaceful.