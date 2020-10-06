Giant Trump sign appears — and is swiftly taken down — in Sepulveda Pass

A large “Trump” sign that appeared overnight in the Sepulveda Pass hills near the 405 Freeway was promptly taken down by authorities Tuesday morning.

The sign was made of large white capital letters similar to those of the iconic Hollywood sign and was reportedly spotted just before 7 a.m.

There’s little information about who placed the sign, but Lauren Wonder, chief public information officer for the California Department of Transportation, said it was on private property.

For that reason, she said, Caltrans workers “laid it down so it wasn’t a visual distraction” but did not completely remove it.

Advertisement

“This was a life and safety issue because there were concerns about distracted driving,” Wonder said.

Workers had laid the letters down by about 9 a.m., but by then, several Angelenos — on both sides of the political spectrum — had taken to social media to comment on the stunt.

“California loves you President Trump!” wrote one Twitter user, alongside an image of the sign.

“Can’t you put something better?” another said.

Advertisement

Officials with the California Highway Patrol did not immediately have further information about the sign.

City News Service contributed to this report.