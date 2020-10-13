How did we make our 2020 election endorsements? Ask our Editorial Board

With the 2020 election just weeks away, millions of voters across California have important decisions to make as they fill out their ballots.

One of the ways the L.A.Times aims to help voters is to make endorsements for state and local races that matter most to Californians. This year’s endorsements include the presidential race, one congressional race, 12 statewide ballot measures and several Los Angeles city, county and school contests.

Writing these endorsements, which provide readers with our Editorial Board’s thoughts on why to vote yes or no on an issue, is a monthslong process that involves hours and hours of interviews, research and debate.

Editorial Page Editor Sewell Chan and seven other members of the Editorial Board are hosting a live video event to explain how they made their choices this year.

Advertisement

Join us Wednesday, Oct. 14, at 6 p.m. for a discussion with them about their 2020 endorsements.

Times subscribers will get special access to the free event that will allow them to participate in polls and share their questions with members of the Editorial Board. If you’re a Times subscriber, register for the event here.

Nonsubscribers can watch the event on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. If you’re not a Times subscriber, register here.

The virtual meetup is the latest installment in The Times’ Ask a Reporter series, where staffers explain how they do their jobs during conversations with readers.