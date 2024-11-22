Advertisement
Los Angeles Times News Quiz this week: Trump’s cabinet, Coachella’s 2025 headliners

A collection of photos from this week's news quiz
Who fought Mike Tyson? Who is headlining Coachella? What SoCal pizza chain just got gobbled up by Craveworthy Brands? Take the L.A. Times News Quiz and find out.
(Times staff and wire photos)
Adam Tschorn
By Adam Tschorn
Los Angeles Times ExclusiveFollow
Welcome to the Los Angeles Times News Quiz where this week’s 10 handcrafted, California-focused, multiple-choice questions aim to test your recall of the stories that have appeared in The Times (in print or online) over the previous seven days.

This week, we’re taking a look at stories about President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet picks, the Netflix-streamed Mike Tyson boxing match that more than 60 million of you tuned into, the SoCal pizza chain recently gobbled up by a Chicago-based company, the passing of a beloved travel-guide guru and the focus-pulling feature someone recently added to Nina Saemundsson’s statue of Prometheus that’s been standing in Los Angeles’ MacArthur Park since 1935.

Are you ready to have some fun? I am. Let’s get started.

Adam Tschorn

Senior features writer Adam Tschorn is a former small-town newspaper editor, game-show question-and-answer man and fashion scribe who joined the Los Angeles Times in 2007. He currently covers a wide range of pop-culture topics with a focus on cannabis culture. Holding a B.A. in philosophy and an M.A. in journalism, he feels perfectly suited to looking at things, asking “why?” and writing down the answers.

