Body found at storage unit in Hawaiian Gardens

An investigation is underway by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department after the body of a man was discovered at a storage unit in Hawaiian Gardens on Thursday evening.

Homicide detectives described the deceased as a white male approximately 30 to 35 years old. His identity and cause of death are unknown.

Deputies arrived at the 12300 block of Carson Street at a storage facility about 6:10 p.m. after employees reported strong odors emanating from a locker.

Deputies, aided by Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel, found the body shortly after.

Advertisement

It is unknown how long the man had been dead.

The Sheriff’s Department is asking anyone with information to contact the homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500.