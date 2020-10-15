Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

Body found at storage unit in Hawaiian Gardens

Sheriff's Department patrol cars
Sheriff’s deputies, shown here during an investigation in 2016, are looking into the cause of death and identity of a body found Thursday.
(Barbara Davidson / Los Angeles Times)
By Andrew J. CampaStaff Writer 
Oct. 15, 2020
11:22 PM
An investigation is underway by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department after the body of a man was discovered at a storage unit in Hawaiian Gardens on Thursday evening.

Homicide detectives described the deceased as a white male approximately 30 to 35 years old. His identity and cause of death are unknown.

Deputies arrived at the 12300 block of Carson Street at a storage facility about 6:10 p.m. after employees reported strong odors emanating from a locker.

Deputies, aided by Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel, found the body shortly after.

It is unknown how long the man had been dead.

The Sheriff’s Department is asking anyone with information to contact the homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500.

California
Andrew J. Campa

Andrew J. Campa covers the Eastside, Boyle Heights, Echo Park, parts of the San Gabriel Valley and the Southeast Corridor for the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked at the Glendale News-Press, Burbank Leader, Whittier Daily News and Pasadena Star-News. Campa is a Cal State Fullerton and Pasadena City College alumnus.

