Person shoots at CHP, Caltrans workers, prompting closure of 605 Freeway in Los Alamitos

All lanes of the southbound 605 Freeway were closed in Los Alamitos on Thursday due to law enforcement activity after a person shot at a California Highway Patrol officer earlier in the day, authorities said.

The incident occurred shortly before 9:30 a.m., when an officer came into contact with a person off the freeway near Katella Avenue, according to Andy Perez, public and media affairs chief for the California Department of Transportation’s District 12.

Perez said the officer was in the area along with some Caltrans workers, who were “doing scheduled landscaping and road maintenance work” at the time.

Law enforcement personnel can be seen near the Katella Avenue onramp to the 605 Freeway in Los Alamitos Thursday. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

“It’s our understanding that there was an individual that either came out of a tent or was near the tent and engaged with the officer,” Perez said around noon.

At least one gunshot was fired, Perez said, but it doesn’t appear that the officer or any of the workers were struck.

“Fortunately, all Caltrans employees are safe and accounted for and immediately left the worksite,” he said.

All southbound lanes of the freeway remained closed in the area early Thursday afternoon amid law enforcement activity.