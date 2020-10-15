Two LAPD shootings overnight leave man dead, woman injured

Los Angeles police officers shot and killed a man Wednesday night and injured a woman in a separate incident early Thursday, authorities said.

In the first shooting, police said a man approached a group of people at a gas station and aimed a firearm at them before officers shot him.

Authorities said the woman injured in the second shooting also was armed with a firearm.

Police did not name either person and provided few details about the circumstances of the two shootings.

Advertisement

The first shooting occurred shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday. According to police, patrol officers were traveling east on 111th Street near Figueroa Street in Southeast L.A. when they saw a man approach a group of four people in the parking lot of a gas station and point a gun at the bystanders.

The officers “stopped and gave the suspect commands, which he failed to comply with,” police said. They shot the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

A firearm was recovered, authorities said.

In the second incident, officers in the Winnetka area of the San Fernando Valley responded to a radio call about 2:30 a.m. Thursday for a woman trespassing at a hotel in the 20100 block of Vanowen Street, police said.

Advertisement

At the scene, officers said they “went to the room where the woman was said to be and found her there armed with a handgun.”

The woman was shot by police, suffering what officials described as an injury that was not life-threatening. She was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

A firearm was recovered at the scene, police said.

Both shootings will be investigated by the department’s Force Investigation Division, as is standard in police shootings.