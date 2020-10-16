Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

2 people, including a juvenile, found shot to death in crashed car in Willowbrook

Two males — one of them a juvenile — were found shot to death in Willowbrook late Thursday night, authorities said.
(OnScene.TV)
By Luke MoneyStaff Writer 
Oct. 16, 2020
11:58 AM
Two people, including a juvenile, were found shot to death in a crashed car in Willowbrook late Thursday night, authorities said.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 12200 block of Maple Avenue, near East 124th Street, shortly after 11 p.m. after reports of a traffic collision.

Once they arrived, deputies found two people with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. The pair had both been shot in their upper torsos, and both were pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Neither the names nor ages of the victims, both of whom were male, have been released, but sheriff’s officials said one was a juvenile.

Authorities said Friday morning that they do not yet have information about a suspect or a motive.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Tips also can be made anonymously by dialing (800) 222-8477 or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.

Luke Money

Luke Money is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously was a reporter and assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication in Orange County, and before that wrote for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.

