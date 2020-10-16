Brush fire erupts at Sign Hill in South San Francisco, forcing evacuations

A brush fire erupted Friday afternoon on Sign Hill in South San Francisco, prompting evacuation orders for the surrounding area.

The South San Francisco Fire Department in San Mateo County called it a “four-alarm fire” and said that authorities were on the scene.

Evacuations were ordered at Carnelian Road, Sonja Road, Mountain Road, Ridgeview Court and Viewmont Terrace — the area just outside Sign Hill Park where the fire appears to have started.

Advertisement

Video of the blaze showed plumes of billowing smoke and orange flames not far from homes. The fire appears to have started near the “South San Francisco Industrial City” sign that adorns the hillside.

“Safety is our No.1 priority. Please help us keep everyone safe by keeping your drones away from this incident,” Fire Chief Jess Magallanes said in a message shared on Twitter as flame retardant was dropped on the blaze.