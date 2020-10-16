L.A. County sheriff’s deputy charged with arranging to meet an underage girl for sex

A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy caught in an undercover bust online has been accused of arranging to meet a teenage girl for sex.

Miguel Cabrera, 38, pleaded not guilty Friday to felony charges of meeting a minor for lewd purposes and distributing pornography to a minor.

Cabrera allegedly met an undercover police officer posing as a 17-year-old girl on a mobile dating app in October 2019.

He is accused of arranging to meet the girl and later appearing at the agreed-upon location, where he was arrested by detectives after the meeting, Oct. 21, 2019. The sheriff’s Internal Criminal Investigations Bureau is continuing to investigate Cabrera’s conduct, officials said.

In a statement Friday, the Sheriff’s Department said the investigation reflected Sheriff Alex Villanueva’s “commitment to transparency and accountability.”

“This case originated with, was fully investigated by, and was presented to the office of the district attorney for prosecution by our department. We remain committed to transparently holding our personnel accountable while providing for the safety and security of the communities we serve,” the statement said.

Cabrera, who was placed on leave after his arrest, is scheduled to return to court for a preliminary hearing at Foltz Criminal Justice Center on Nov. 18. If convicted of the charges, Cabrera could face up to four years, eight months in state prison.

