Man suspected in sex assault case barricaded inside Paramount Pictures lot

A man who was being pursued in connection with a sexual assault case became “uncooperative” and barricaded himself inside a building on the Paramount Pictures lot Sunday night, police officials said.

The man was under surveillance by Fullerton police investigators, who tried to arrest him in Los Angeles, said Fullerton Police Cpl. Billy Phu. At some point during the interaction, which started around 10 p.m., the man entered a building inside Paramount Pictures.

Fullerton police called on the Los Angeles Police Department for assistance. Officer C. Nguyen of the LAPD Hollywood Division said the man was reportedly carrying a knife.

The incident drew a massive police response as officers converged to contain the area, Nguyen said. Authorities urged people to avoid streets around the studio.

Advertisement

Officials did not immediately have more details on the situation.