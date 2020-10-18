Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Man suspected in sex assault case barricaded inside Paramount Pictures lot

Police cars with lights on behind crime scene tape
Scene outside the Paramount studios in Hollywood
(KTLA)
By Maya LauStaff Writer 
Oct. 18, 2020
11:51 PM
A man who was being pursued in connection with a sexual assault case became “uncooperative” and barricaded himself inside a building on the Paramount Pictures lot Sunday night, police officials said.

The man was under surveillance by Fullerton police investigators, who tried to arrest him in Los Angeles, said Fullerton Police Cpl. Billy Phu. At some point during the interaction, which started around 10 p.m., the man entered a building inside Paramount Pictures.

Fullerton police called on the Los Angeles Police Department for assistance. Officer C. Nguyen of the LAPD Hollywood Division said the man was reportedly carrying a knife.

The incident drew a massive police response as officers converged to contain the area, Nguyen said. Authorities urged people to avoid streets around the studio.

Officials did not immediately have more details on the situation.

Maya Lau

Maya Lau is an investigative reporter for the Los Angeles Times.

