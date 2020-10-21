Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Caltrans contractor killed in hit-and-run crash on 110 Freeway

Traffic is stopped on the 110 Freeway after a Caltrans contract worker was struck and killed by a vehicle Wednesday.
Traffic is stopped on the 110 Freeway on Wednesday morning after a Caltrans contract worker was struck and killed by a vehicle while closing a lane near 3rd Street.
(KTLA)
By Hayley SmithStaff Writer 
Oct. 21, 2020
8:07 AM
Authorities are searching for a driver who struck and killed a Caltrans contract worker on the 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles just after midnight Wednesday.

The worker was on the road closing a lane near 3rd Street when he was struck by a passing vehicle, said California Highway Patrol Officer Peter Nicholson. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The dead worker has not been identified. Authorities are searching for a black SUV in connection with the collision, Nicholson said.

All lanes that had been closed on the 110 Freeway reopened just before 6 a.m.

