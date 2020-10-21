Caltrans contractor killed in hit-and-run crash on 110 Freeway
Authorities are searching for a driver who struck and killed a Caltrans contract worker on the 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles just after midnight Wednesday.
The worker was on the road closing a lane near 3rd Street when he was struck by a passing vehicle, said California Highway Patrol Officer Peter Nicholson. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The dead worker has not been identified. Authorities are searching for a black SUV in connection with the collision, Nicholson said.
All lanes that had been closed on the 110 Freeway reopened just before 6 a.m.
