Caltrans contractor killed in hit-and-run crash on 110 Freeway

Authorities are searching for a driver who struck and killed a Caltrans contract worker on the 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles just after midnight Wednesday.

The worker was on the road closing a lane near 3rd Street when he was struck by a passing vehicle, said California Highway Patrol Officer Peter Nicholson. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

All lanes OPEN SB State Route 110 at 3rd St. https://t.co/jdI3ETRA0A — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) October 21, 2020

The dead worker has not been identified. Authorities are searching for a black SUV in connection with the collision, Nicholson said.

All lanes that had been closed on the 110 Freeway reopened just before 6 a.m.