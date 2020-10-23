5-year-old girl shot and killed by another child in Merced home, police say

A 5-year-old girl was shot and killed by another child inside her Merced home Thursday afternoon, police said.

Officers responded to reports of a gunshot around 2:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of East 26th Street. Police also received information that a 5-year-old shooting victim had been dropped off at Mercy Medical Center.

“After a preliminary investigation, detectives believe the 5-year-old victim was accidentally shot by another juvenile family member,” police said in a statement.

Rodney Matthews was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment that resulted in the death of a child. (Merced Police Department)

The girl’s father, Rodney Matthews, 44, drove her to the hospital, police said. He was seen leaving the medical center but evaded officers and eventually led them on a high-speed pursuit.

He later was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment that resulted in the death of a child, felony reckless driving while evading officers and a prohibited person in possession of firearms and ammunition.

An estimated 4.6 million American children live in homes with at least one gun that is loaded and unlocked, according to research by the Gun Safety Support Fund, a nonprofit that aims to reduce gun violence. There have been at least 229 unintentional shootings by children in 2020, resulting in 97 deaths and 139 injuries.

“Responsible gun storage — storing guns locked, unloaded and separate from ammunition — can save children’s lives,” the nonprofit says.

Merced Police have not released any further information about the shooter or the family, but they are asking anyone with information to call (209) 385-4703.